EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rush-Henrietta scored the game’s final six goals on their way to a 9-3 win in the Class A sectional final Tuesday night at East Rochester high school.

Avery Roberts had three goals to pace the Royal Comets. Lena Cox scored twice after halftime. Sophomore Angelia Oechsle did not allow a goal in the second half.

R-H scored three goals in the game’s first six minutes and change. Roberts’ free position goal 6:14 into the first half made it 3-0.

Pittsford answered with the next three goals. Jessica Robinson netted the equalizer with just under five minutes to play in the half, but Kate DeWald scored 51 ticks before the break and put R-H in front at the half.

The first five minutes of the second half were scoreless, but Cox reignited the Comets offense on a goal with just under 19 minutes to play. It was the first of four in a 7-minute span for R-H and Pittsford never recovered.

It was the first sectional brick in girls lacrosse for the Comets since 2008. Roberts was named tournament MVP.

R-H is now 15-3 and moves onto the state tournament. They will face the Section VI Class A champ from Buffalo Saturday morning, scheduled for 11 am at Pittsford Sutherland high school.

Pittsford finished the season at 14-4.