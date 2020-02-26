R-H, Fairport score opening round sectional wins

(3)Rush-Henrietta 81, (14)Kearney 52

Javonte Williams led the Comets with 26 points and R-H dominated the third quarter of their Class AA first round win Tuesday night on Lehigh Station Road.

Rush-Henrietta led by three at the half and outscored Kearney 21-4 in the third period.

Mason Giorgione added 11 points for the Royal Comets, who put twelve different players in the scoring column.

R-H will face (11)Edison in Saturday’s quarterfinals. The Inventors surprised sixth-seeded Hilton with a 52-46 upset Tuesday night. Tip for the quarterfinal is 7pm at Rush-Henrietta.

Kearney finished a frustrating season at 4-16.

(9)Fairport 54, (8)Aquinas 48

Ryan Lucey scored 26 points and Max Molisani added 17 as the Red Raiders repeatedly turned away Aquinas rallies in the Class AA first round game Tuesday night on Dewey Avenue.

The entire second half was the same pattern. Aquinas would rally from a 5-6 point deficit to get within two. The Irish would then have a golden opportunity to tie or take the lead, but the shot would not fall. Fairport would respond with a pair of baskets to extend the lead back beyond one possession and start the cycle all over again.

The final sequence was emblematic of the entire game.

After an AQ basket to, again, close the margin to two points, Fairport inbounded with 48 seconds to play. The Irish pressed and had the Raiders stuck in the backcourt, but Fairport head coach Scott Fitch called a timeout milliseconds before his team got nailed by a ten second violation.

On the ensuing inbound, the Irish tied Fairport up for a jump ball. However, the Raiders had the arrow and kept possession. Molisani drew a foul and made two free throws with 20 seconds left to effectively seal the win.

Next up for the Red Raiders is a meeting with top seeded Victor. The Blue Devils had a bye past round one. The quarterfinal is Saturday night at Victor with tip time at 7pm.

Aquinas finished its season at 11-10.