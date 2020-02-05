R-H bowler fires two 300’s in three days

From the Section Five department of “We think this is a first. We’re not sure, but it has to be…”

Rush-Henrietta junior Parker Hoyt bowled a 300 game on Saturday. He did it again on Monday.

That’s right… two 300 games in three days.

“Midway through the game, I was like, ‘there’s no way I can do another one’. I just had one this past weekend, how am I going to do another one? And then I just kept on rolling,” Hoyt said.

Section Five bowling might have one or two 300’s over the course of an entire season. Hoyt matched that in three days.

“It was amazing,” R-H head coach Brian Usselman said. “He put 12 in the pocket in two games. He got the breaks. It was well deserved. To shoot two in a weekend, there’s no words to describe that.”

Hoyt fired a 789 series that included the first 300 game. It was part of a tournament in Buffalo where the Royal Comets defended their championship.

The second 300 was in Section Five play at Bowl-A-Roll lanes on Jefferson Road. Hoyt had an 805 series that day. In between, he settled for a 300-less 750 series.

Over the course of nine games in three days, Hoyt’s average score was a 256. To put in a context easier to understand: with a possible 108 total chances to strike over the nine games, Hoyt likely hit on 90 of them.

He now has five career 300 games. The first came as an eighth grader.

Hoyt was kind enough to share his secret.

“I just take deep breaths and do the same thing over and over again. Just tell myself that, ‘it’s fine. One shot at a time’.”

It was more than fine last weekend. It was likely historic.