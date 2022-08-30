Bella Pucci celebrates with Savanna Biehler after scoring the only goal in Fairport’s win over Victor. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A year since their season ended at the hands of a penalty shootout, Brigid Mulholland made sure a penalty kick wouldn’t be the demise of their season-opener.

Leading 1-0 with 25 minutes left in the game, the senior goalkeeper made a clutch save on a Victor PK to preserve her clean sheet and come away with a 1-0 win over the Blue Devils.

The defending Class AA co-champions got their lone goal just over eight minutes into the second half when freshman Savanna Biehler sent up a pass to Bella Pucci who raced behind the defense. From there, it was an easy goal for the senior who tucked it in the right side of the net.

Fairport (1-0) will be off for a week before they host Hilton on September 6th. Victor (0-1) will try and notch their first win of the season on the road against Geneva on September 1st.