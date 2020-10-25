Powerhouse matchup between Athena and Sutherland highlights busy day of Section V action

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a busy day of Section V action as local soccer and field hockey teams are in the heart of their seasons.

BOYS SOCCER

Greece Athena 1, Pittsford Sutherland 1, 2OT

Athena and Sutherland each won sectional titles last year and seem primed to repeat this season. They’re both undefeated except for their matchup against each other, which Athena won 3-2. However, there would be no winner Saturday afternoon as they played to a thrilling 1-1 tie.

Will Field got the scoring started with a goal in the 7th minute to give Sutherland the lead. With less than ten minutes remaining, Athena found the equalizer as Brian Piendel sailed in a goal. On a second chance after a corner kick, his shot just sailed over the keeper’s fingers and found the back of the net.

After a somewhat quiet first overtime period, both teams had great chances in the final ten minutes. Akhil Damani hit the crossbar for Sutherland and Gavin Rice did as well for the Trojans, but neither team could net the winner.

GIRLS SOCCER

Batavia 4, Eastridge 1

Batavia snapped a two-game losing streak, defeating Eastridge 4-1 thanks to a big first half.

Sophie Beckman, Anna Varland, Mackenzie Harmon, and Olivia Halpin all scored for the Blue Devils in the first half. Harmon assisted on each goal that she did not score herself.

Nevaeh Bunch finally got Eastridge on the board with a goal in the 70th minute, but Maddie Barone made five saves for the Blue Devils to earn the win.

Mercy 7, Bishop Kearney 2

The Monarchs got out to a hot start, scoring their first two goals during the first five three of play. During minutes 10-16, Mercy netted three goals. Sissy Smith added two goals and an assist for Mercy, while Shannon Trevor totaled three assists on the day.

Penfield 2, Webster Schroeder 0

Anna Carpenter scored in the first half on a corner kick and Courtney Felton added insurance in the second as the Patriots moved to 4-2 on the season with a 2-0 win.

Fairport 2, Victor 0

Isabella Pucci and Claudia Giambrone each tallied goals for the Red Raiders as Fairport got back to .500, moving to 3-3 with a 2-0 win.

FIELD HOCKEY

Brighton 3, Irondequoit 2, OT

The Barons scored twice in the first half, with Ellie Kazel completing a beautiful display of passing to give Brighton a 1-0 lead. With just seconds remaining in the frame, Angela Bauschard’s pass made it through traffic for Lydia Lorenzo to re-direct it in.

In the second half, the Eagles fought back as Audrey Proulx scored off an Olivia Trovato pass and Amanda Waslh got a goal off of a Mary Hall feed.

However, the comeback would be all for naught as Brighton scored in overtime to get the win.