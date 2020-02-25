Player of the Week: Joel Braunschweig

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Earning the UR Medical Player of the Week award isn’t always about being great all week.

This week, it was about being great at the right time.

McQuaid was trailing by a goal in the sectionals quarterfinals when Joel Braunschweig scored with under 7 minutes left to play to force overtime.

He wasn’t done.

In overtime, Braunschweig also scored the game winner to give the Knights an upset over third-seeded Penfield. The win also earned McQuaid a spot in the sectional semifinals.

And it earned Braunschweig our Player of the Week.