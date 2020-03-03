Player of the Week: Carter McWilliams

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Usually to be Player of the Week, you can’t be on a team that lost, let alone one that lost in the playoffs.

However, there are exceptions and Canandaigua senior Carter McWilliams qualifies.

He figured on all five Brave goals in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal, scoring three and assisting on two. McWilliams then scored again in the championship game Sunday, helping Canandaigua to a 2-0 lead before Webster Thomas rallied to win.

Four goals and six points in two playoff games wasn’t good enough to win a sectional championship, but it’s still good enough to be Player of the Week.