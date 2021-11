This week’s Player of the Week is a Pittsford senior who apparently loves playing in the rain…

Nick Sanko rushed for 245 yards for the Panthers in their quarterfinal win over R-H that was played in an unyielding rain storm last Friday night.

Sanko also scored four times to help earn Pittsford a spot in the Class Double-A final four.

It also earns Sanko our Player of the Week.