Pittsford’s O’Hara is Player of the Week

The wild ride of Section Five sports is now over.
From basketball and hockey to football and volleyball to baseball and lacrosse all in a span of 19 weeks.
The final act of the year is to name one more Player of the Week.
A lot of championship heroes to choose from for this award, but Grace O’Hara from Pittsford is the winner.
She scored four of the Panthers’ seven goals in a sectional final win over Rush-Henrietta, including the game winner with 13 seconds to play.
More than enough to earn our final Player of the Week.