Pittsford’s O’Hara is Player of the Week

The wild ride of Section Five sports is now over.

From basketball and hockey to football and volleyball to baseball and lacrosse all in a span of 19 weeks.

The final act of the year is to name one more Player of the Week.

A lot of championship heroes to choose from for this award, but Grace O’Hara from Pittsford is the winner.

She scored four of the Panthers’ seven goals in a sectional final win over Rush-Henrietta, including the game winner with 13 seconds to play.

More than enough to earn our final Player of the Week.

