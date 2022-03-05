ITHACA, N.Y. (WROC) — While it wasn’t a swimming event, Pittsford’s Daley Fraser lapped the field at the state swimming and diving championships to finish his senior season in style.

Fraser won the diving competition with a score of 582.80, with second place finishing almost 75 points behind Fraser with a score of 508.65. Second through fifth place finished within six points of each other. The difference between first and second was more than the difference between second and twelfth place.

Irondequoit junior Michael Wood finished in third place. Harley Allendale Columbia senior Elina Natarajan came in 17th.

Full results can be found on the state’s website. The swimming finals are on Saturday.