PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — With a 2-2 start to the season, the Pittsford football team was treading water in September, waiting for their secret weapon to return from injury.

“He brings an element of… who covers him? I don’t know if I’ve seen anybody as dynamic as him in the last couple of years,” said head coach Keith Molinich.

That weapon, who is very much not a secret anymore, is Jackson Green. The 6’3” wide receiver caught three touchdown passes Panthers knocked off undefeated McQuaid to close out the regular season. The Knights were ranked second in the state and the Panthers are now on a four-game winning streak.

“We’re on a roll,” said Green. “We’re peaking at the right time. We’re in a section where any team can beat any team on any given night. “

In just four games this season, Green has 26 receptions for 527 yards and nine touchdowns.

A receiver with Green’s size and skills is always a quarterback’s best friend. In this case, the two actually are best friends off the field, playing together since fifth grade.

“We have a lot of chemistry and we just know where we’re going to be at the right time,” said Green. “I always tell Caleb if you’re in trouble or scrambling around, just throw it down the field.”

“It’s great. The catches are unreal sometimes. You sit there and look at them for a second,” said Lewis. “His route running is great, he brought a different dynamic to our team which anyone can see because he can’t be guarded one-on-one. Then our other guys step up huge, too, when they have to focus on him a lot.”

Lewis is also having a great season for the Panthers, throwing for 328 yards in their Week 7 win over Fairport, a program record.

“I feel like I’m able to settle in more now and I’m more confident in what we’re doing and I believe in everything,” said Lewis. “I’ve been able to settle in really, that’s the biggest thing. I always know I could do it.”

Football runs in the family for Green. His dad Andre was a receiver and a team captain at Boston College, though he likes to stay pretty hands-off.

“He gives me some advice, some wide receiver tips,” said Green. “But he doesn’t put that much pressure on me because he doesn’t want to be that dad, you know. It’s really good.”

Green’s sister Lexi is getting ready to start her freshman season on the Cornell basketball team and Jackson is primed to join her on the Division I level.

Jackson has football offers from Buffalo, Central Michigan, and Dartmouth, as well as a lacrosse offer from Dartmouth, with basketball also potentially in his future.

But for now, he’ll stay focused on helping the Panthers win their first ever-sectional title.