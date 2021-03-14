Pittsford hockey wins triple-OT championship thriller, Penfield earns first sectional title

Class A- (8) Pittsford 2, (3) Victor 1 (3 OT)

It took three grueling overtimes but the Panthers finally completed their Cinderella run as the eighth seed to win the Class A Championship.

Midway through the first period, the defending sectional champs struck first as Alex Parton scored to give Victor a 1-0 lead.

Neither team would score until midway through the third period as Pittsford’s Will Masaschi fired one near the faceoff dot to tie the game.

Neither team would score another in regulation. The game headed into overtime where Victor’s Garrett Sampson and Pittsford’s Ryan Graney stood tall in net for each of the first 7:30 overtime periods.

The teams headed to the locker room and when they emerged for the third overtime we finally had a winner.

Aidan McGrain tossed the puck on net for the Panthers from behind the goal line. The puck hit a defender’s skate and found its way in the back of the net for the 2-1 win.

The Panthers, who needed a win on the final day of the regular sesaon to make the playoffs, emerged as sectional champions for the sixth time since 2010. There last title was in 2019.

“Coach [Steve Thering] really helped us through it. It was hard work. He told us we’ve got to forecheck, we gotta forecheck,” said McGrain. “We’re not the best team in Section V but we give it the most heart and when we give it the most heart, then we will win. Best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. So good.”

Class B- (3) Penfield 2, (5) Churchville-Chili 0

The Penfield Patriots lifted a sectional brick in hockey for the first time in school history with a 2-0 win over Churchville-Chili.

Just a 2:40 into the game, Sean Smith got the Patriots on the board as he snuck a low shot five-hole to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Less than three minutes later, his brother Chris deflected in an Andrew Seaman point shot for a 2-0 lead.

Neither team could score for the rest of the game as Ethan Breton kept the Saints within striking distance but Penfield’s Dom Andrade pitched a shutout to give the Patriots the Class B crown.