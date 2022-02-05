Pittsford wins Section V Class A1 wrestling Championships

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After coming in second place to Fairport in the Dual Meet sectional finals on January 22nd, Pittsford won the Section V Class A1 championships.

The Panthers came in first place with a score of 222 while Fairport took second with 188. There was a two-way tie for third place with Rush-Henrietta and Victor both scoring 157.

At 145lbs, Jayden Scott of Rush-Henrietta won his first place via decision 3-2. It was his fifth individual sectional title in his career.

Hilton’s Rocco Camillaci pinned his opponent just 20 seconds into the match to come in first place at 152lbs. the title gave Camillaci his fifth straight first place finish at sectionals.

At 160lbs, Pittsford’s Nick Sanko captured the third sectional title of his career winning by technical fall in his first place match. JT Hohman of Fairport came in first place at 172lbs via decision 6-1.

Next up will be the state qualifiers on Saturday, February 12th at SUNY Brockport.