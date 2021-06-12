Pittsford wins after crazy comeback, Thomas knocks off Victor, Canandaigua and Fairport head to finals

Class A Semifinals

(3) Pittsford 11, (2) McQuaid 10 (2 OT)

Trailing 9-2 in the third quarter, the Panthers stormed back to tie the game at 10 at the end of regulation.

Pittsford scored five straight goals to make it, four of which came in the fourth quarter, to pull within two. Though McQuaid earned a goal back, the Panthers took control of the final two minutes. James Cook scored the equalizer with 16 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

In double overtime, sophomore Quinn Whipple scored the winner for Pittsford completing a comeback for the ages.

“I knew I was going to score if I had it and I believed in myself,” said Whipple. “We all believed in ourselves. It was a great team effort all around.”

“We’ve been an up and down team all year but we always knew we had it,” said Whipple. “We’ve been through so much. We were at half and we never lost track. We had great chemistry and the coaches were getting us fired up.”

(1) Fairport 11, (4) Hilton 6

In a rematch of the 2019 Class A title game, Fairport advanced to the championship game with a second-half surge.

Trailing 5-3 at halftime, Fairport exploded with seven goals in the third quarter to pick up the win.

Jackson Monte led the surge for the Red Raiders, finishing with four goals and two assists on the day. Robbie Crowley and Trey Terzo each had two goals as well.

Brendon Bostley led the Cadets with three goals in the losing effort.

Fairport will look to repeat as Class A champs.

Class B Semifinals

(3) Webster Thomas 10, (2) Victor 7

Victor’s six year sectional title winning streak came to a screeching halt on Saturday as the Titans knocked off the Blue Devils in convincing fashion.

The Titans started off strong, taking a 5-1 lead into halftime. The first half was highlighted by a goal from Thomas goalie Ethan Ruller in the first quarter.

Victor scored the first two goals of the third quarter to get the deficit to just 5-3, but that was as close as they would get.

Thomas led 8-5 after three and scored the first two of the final quarter to put the game to bed.

Cade Spencer led the way for the Titans with three goals. Evan Pashalidis and Ryan Pride each had a pair for Thomas as well.

Alex Seiler and Thomas Gravino each netted two for Victor.

Thomas will play for their first sectional title since 2016 and their fourth all-time.

(1) Canandaigua 8, (4) Penfield 3

The Braves scored the first seven goals of the game to sail to the Class B title game for the second-straight season.

The Patriots led 6-0 at the half, highlighted by a Jaxon Grant first-half hat-trick.

Tallman netted four goals for the Braves, two in each half. Sam Bennett had the other goal for Canandaigua.

The Braves will try and take home their tenth sectional title and their first since 2013.