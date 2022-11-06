WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford train kept on rolling on Saturday as the Panthers girls swimming team won the Class A championship, their 21st straight team title.

Pittsford won with 498 points with Victor-Bloomfield coming in second with 347 points and Webster taking third with 333 points.

The Panthers won by filling up the podium with top finishers, though they only won a single race. Iala Cropper took home the 500-yard freestyle for the lone victory.

Claire Gorton of Webster won the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, and was on Webster’s victorious 200-yard medley relay.

Erin DeHollander of Victor-Bloomfield won the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard breaststroke, and was on Victor-Bloomfield’s winning 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams.

Minga Xu of Brighton won the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly.

For full results of the Class A championship, click here.

Honeoye Falls-Lima won the Class B championship while Wellsville won the Class C title on Friday.