Class A Semifinals

(4) Pittsford 2, (1) McQuaid 1

Henok Hankinson netted both goals for the Panthers as Pittsford upset McQuiad, the second-ranked team in the state.

After Liam Palmer scored midway through the first period to give McQuaid the lead, the Panthers answered with 30 seconds left in the period. Colin Norton found Hankinson in the slot to tie the game heading to the second.

With 12:55 left in the second period, Hankinson struck again as Norton drove behind the net and popped it out to his linemate who scored the game-winner.

McQuaid had multiple chances to tie the game up, including on a power play in the final minutes, but Aden Brown stood tall in net for the Panthers. He made 31 saves on 32 shots.

(2) Victor 3, (3) Batavia Notre Dame United 1

The Blue Devils scored three unanswered goals to advance to the Class A championship game for the fourth straight season.

BND United started the game strong, as Jameson Motyka scored just 27 seconds into the game.

It took nearly two periods for Victor to answer, as Simon Kowal scored on a second chance with 17 seconds remaining in the second period.

The Blue Devils finally pulled in front less than a minute into the third period, as Parker Erwin took a shot from the point that eventually trickled into the net. Caleb Clark added an insurance marker with 2:40 remaining, scoring on a rebound after forcing a turnover in BND’s zone.

Victor will play Pittsford in the Class A Championship game on Sunday, February 26th at 1:00 p.m. The game will be played at SUNY Brockport.

The game is a rematch of the 2021 Class A Championship game, which Pittsford won 2-1 in triple overtime.