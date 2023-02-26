The Panthers captured their third sectional title in the last five years

Class A

(4) Pittsford 2, (2) Victor 1 F/2OT

In what proved to be another Class A sectional final instant, the Panthers came out on top for their first brick since 2021. Colin Norton’s goal in the second overtime gave Pittsford their third sectional championship in the last five years.

The last five Class title games have all gone into overtime. In fact, Pittsford needed three overtimes to defeat Victor in the 2021 championship game.

With five minutes remaining in the first period, Michael Peluso of the Blue Devils broke the tie with a shot from the point off the faceoff. Late in the second period, Pittsford’s Bradley Pollard slipped the puck inside the far post to tie the game at 1.

The score would remain that way until 4:31 into the second overtime where Henok Hankinson found Norton on the open side of the net for the game winner.

“His line is our second line,” said Steve Thering. “But against McQuaid they had both balls. Him connecting with Henok [Hankinson]. They did it again today. You throw in the other lines and they can play too. It makes us deep and we can, fortunately, play long games like this.”

Pittsford defeated top-seeded McQuaid 2-1 in the semifinal game.

“We knew we could do it,” said Norton. “Same thing in the semifinals. Nobody believed in us. But we did. We stuck together as a team. Coach believed in us and we rallied through.”

Aiden Brown had a stellar game in goal for the Panthers with 44 saves. Victor goaltender Max Pitts tallied 40 saves.

Next up for Pittsford is a date in the Far West Regionals against the winner of the Section VI title game. The game will take place at the HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo on Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m.

Victor finished the season with a 18-4-1 record.

Class B

(3) Schroeder 2, (1) Churchville-Chili 1

Two goals from Jason Simons was enough for the Warriors to pull off the upset and defeat the Saints. Schroeder raised their first sectional title since 2014.

Churchville-Chili swept the regular season series with Schroeder scoring ten goals in the two matchups. However, behind the stellar play of senior goaltender Colin Smith, the Warriors were able to turn the tide in the third and final meeting.

The Schroeder goalie finished the game with 45 saves. Before the game at team breakfast, Smith said that Schroeder head coach Dave Broussard gave him a little more motivation than usual.

“He said, ‘They’re going to score, they’re going to score and we got to put in more goals than them,'” said Smith. “I’m kind of going, who does this guy think he is? I’m going to go in there and I’m not going to give up a goal. We’ll just score one and then we’ll walk away. We mostly did it.”

Broussard laughed when he heard Smith’s remark after the game.

“That one might have slipped up a little bit on purpose to get him going a little bit,” said Broussard. “That goal at the end of the game is the first goal Colin has given up the entire tournament. He went almost three full games without giving a goal up. That’s what you need for championship runs though. You’re not getting anywhere without your goalie and that’s for sure.”

Heading into the sectional final, Churchville-Chili was second in Section V with 101 goals. The Saints high-powered offense was stifled by the Panthers defense.

“We were kind of the underdog going into this,” said Smith. “I watch your show (the High School Huddle) and you hear Churchville, Aquinas, Churchville, Aquinas and I’m kind of going like you know what? Why can’t it be us? We just went in. Took care of business.”

4:25 into the second period, Simons sent a rocket into the net for the first score of the game. Seven minutes later, Simons added another goal for his second of the day.

“It’s crazy,” said Simons. “The 2014 team that won sectionals went on to win states so hopefully we can do that.”

Schroeder movies onto the regional round of the state tournament where they will face the Section III champion on Saturday in Syracuse. Churchville-Chili ended the year with a 17-4-1 record.