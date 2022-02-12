WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the 20th straight season, Pittsford came home with a sectional title.

The Panthers came in first place with 474 points with Fairport coming in second with 309. Penfield finished in 3rd with 225.5.

Pittsford swept the relays winning the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle, and 400-yard freestyle. Daley Fraser earned the Panthers 20 points earlier in the week when he won the diving event.

The Monroe County swimmer of the year, Alex Crossing of Victor added more hardware to his name taking home the Class A swimmer of the meet trophy as well. He won the 500-yard freestyle by eight seconds and also won the 200-yard freestyle.

Fairport came in second place while Penfield came in third. Full results can be viewed here.