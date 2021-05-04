Pittsford, Rush-Henrietta pick up Tuesday night girls lacrosse wins

Rush-Henrietta 7, Brighton 5

A strong second half for the Royal Comets led them to victory over the Bruins.

Rush-Henrietta led 4-3 after the half. Avery Roberts and Lena Cox connected for back-to-back goals to make it a 6-3 game. The Bruins scored two goals late, but it was not enough to make the comeback.

The Royal Comets host Penfield on Thursday night.

Pittsford 13, Penfield 5

The Panthers jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back, as they topped the Patriots 13-5.

Pittsford scored its first goal 37 seconds into play, as Ella Wilmot scored unassisted. Ellie Bergen followed up with a penalty shot, before assisting Wilmot for the fourth goal of the game.

Pittsford hosts Webster Schroeder on Thursday night.