Pittsford, Rush-Henrietta pick up Tuesday night girls lacrosse wins

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Rush-Henrietta 7, Brighton 5

A strong second half for the Royal Comets led them to victory over the Bruins.

Rush-Henrietta led 4-3 after the half. Avery Roberts and Lena Cox connected for back-to-back goals to make it a 6-3 game. The Bruins scored two goals late, but it was not enough to make the comeback.

The Royal Comets host Penfield on Thursday night.

Pittsford 13, Penfield 5

The Panthers jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back, as they topped the Patriots 13-5.

Pittsford scored its first goal 37 seconds into play, as Ella Wilmot scored unassisted. Ellie Bergen followed up with a penalty shot, before assisting Wilmot for the fourth goal of the game.

Pittsford hosts Webster Schroeder on Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss