Six Panther swimmers in total finished in first place

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford swimming dynasty continued for another year as the Panthers grabbed their 21st straight sectional title. The Webster Aquatic Center was the home of the Class A boys swimming & diving sectionals on Thursday.

Pittsford won six of the 12 events including all three relay races. The 400 yard freestyle relay team of Lucas Golembiewski, Cameron Stetzer, Timothy Fan, and Dylan Magda set the Class A meet record with a time of 3:08.53 seconds.

Hilton’s Jacob Runyon had two first places in the 100 yard and 200 yard freestyles. The Cadets had four swimmers finish in first place in total.

As a team, Pittsford finished in first place with 466 points while Fairport came in second with 294 points. Hilton finished in third with 261 points.