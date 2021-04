After trading sets all match long, the Vikings came out on top to clinch a spot in the Class A semifinals.

Irondequoit took the first set 26-24, but Mendon tied things up after finishing the second set 25-22.

The third and fourth sets were not as close. The Eagles won the third 25-14 but the Vikings bounced back in the fourth, winning 24-10.

The quarterfinal came down to the wire in set 5, but Mendon won 26-24 to take the match.

Mendon will host No. 8 Webster Thomas in the Class A semifinals.