Pittsford goalie Aden Brown lays in his net after a collision in the Panthers’ 3-0 loss to West Genesee. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittford’s playoff magic ran out on Saturday, as the Panthers were shut out 3-0 against West Genesee in the state semifinals.

Pittsford goalie Aden Brown continued a stellar postseason run and did all he could to keep the Panthers in the game, as he kept the game scoreless with 32 saves in just the first two periods.

However, the Panthers could never generate a sustained offensive attack and the Wildcats finally broke through in the third period.

West Genesee got their first power play of the game midway through the period and Liam Brown converted as his shot got through traffic for the game’s first goal with 6:05 left to play.

The Wildcats wasted no time getting an insurance goal, as Jared Jaeger set up Owen Zoanetti on a one-timer that went top-shelf, putting the game away. West Genesee added an empty netter a few minutes later.

Brown finished with 38 saves on 40 shots faced. Pittsford’s season concluded with their fifth-ever trip to the final four and an 18-6-1 record.