Pittsford hockey earns playoff berth with win over Thomas

Judge scores twice in win or go home game for the Panthers

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With only eight teams making it to sectionals, Pittsford was on the outside looking in heading into their regular season finale on Sunday against Webster Thomas.

Their ticket was firmly punched into the Class A field with an emphatic 4-1 win over the Titans.

After Joey Cresimanni got Thomas on the board just 1:13 into the game, the Panthers answered two minutes later with a Lucas Procious power play goal. The score remained 1-1 heading to the second.

Brady Wambach re-directed in a point shot from Brian Judge to put the Panthers in front 2-1 in the second.

In the final period, Judge sealed Pittsford’s postseason fate with a rebound goal midway through the third. Judge would add an empty netter from behind his own redline for a 4-1 final.

Pittsford will take on top-seeded Notre Dame-Batavia in the Class A tournament while Thomas will take on Penfield in the Class A bracket. Both games are on Tuesday night.