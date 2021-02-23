Pittsford hockey defeats McQuaid with power play prowess

McQuaid hosted Pittsford at Rochester Ice, and the Panthers were able to pull off second period comeback for the 3-2 win.

The Knights dominated during the first period, scoring 2:49 and 8:36 into play with goals by Owen Kopacz and Evan Kopacz respectively. It took Pittsford until 14:03 for Brian Judge to get the Panthers on the board.

During the second period, Pittsford did a 180. They scored not one, but two power play goals. The first came on the one-man advantage by Brian Judge, his second of the day. Will Masaschi got the assist on both Judge goals. The second power play goal was a two-man advantage tic-tac-toe scored by Brady Wambach. Noah Caputo and Brian Judge got the assists.

Pittsford advances to 2-5 on the season, and will face Webster Schroeder on Saturday afternoon.

