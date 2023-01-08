The Panthers move to 8-2-1 on the season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On the 13th annual Pink the Rink Night, Pittsford hockey shutout Fairport 2-0. The event raises money for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester with Pittsford wearing pink uniforms in the contest.

It was a scoreless game until Will Massachi scored a wrap around goal with one minute and 33 seconds remaining in the 2nd period. Midway through the 3rd period, Keegan Garver found the back of the net to put the Panthers up 2-0.

The two teams played to a 1-1 tie on November, 30th earlier this season.

Pittsford (8-2-1) will take on Victor on Tuesday, January 10th at the Bill Gray’s Iceplex. Fairport (3-5-3) will face Brighton/HFL at the Rochester Ice Center the same evening.