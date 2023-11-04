WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Panthers won four events en route to their 22nd straight sectional title.

The Class A sectional championships were held on Friday, November 3rd at the Webster Aquatic Center.

Maddie Ritter, Molly Bennett, Sarah Kunze, and Isabella Huerta-Andrade won the 200 medley relay for the Panthers. Jamie Kotalik took the diving crown earlier in the week. Bennett won the 100 breaststroke and Kunze, Lexi Lombard, Huerta-Andrade, and Bennett took home the 400 freestyle relay.

Meredith Hogan of Victor was named the Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

Pittsford finished with 474 points with Webster in second with 308 points and Fairport in third with 271.

Full results can be found here.