Pittsford girls stay unbeaten, hand Canandaigua their first loss of the season

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After the Panthers came to life, there was no stopping them. Pittsford came back from an early 3-0 deficit to stay perfect on the season.

Canandaigua started out strong, with two goals from Olivia Schorr and one from McKenna Davis to lead the first eight minutes of the game. Pittsford rallied, scoring five free-position goals from five different players to lead 5-4 at the half.

The Panthers opened up scoring in the second half with Paige Glantz’s non free-position goal, the team’s first of the game. Pittsford then went on a 4-0 run to lead 8-4. The Braves comeback attempt was not successful, losing their first game of the season.