Pittsford girls lax gets last-second title, Davis powers Canandaigua to win

O'Hara nets game-winner for Panthers with less than 15 seconds remaining

Class A- (1) Pittsford 7, (2) Rush-Henrietta 6

With under 15 seconds to play, Grace O’Hara was the hero for Pittsford, scoring the game-winner to earn the Class A title.

Down 3-1 at the half, the Panthers went on a 5-1 run to take a 6-4 lead near the end of the half.

But the Royal Comets answered back with goals from Lena Cox and Maddy Schmitz, the latter coming with just 90 seconds to play. That tied the game at 6.

However, the Panthers won the draw control and O’Hara was able to win it in dramatic fashion.

Class B- (1) Canandaigua 9, (2) Victor 7

McKenna Davis was a one-woman wrecking crew, scoring five goals for the Braves to power her team to a Class B title.

Canandaigua led 4-2 at the half, then burst out of the gates in the second half to pull in front 7-3.

The Blue Devils responded, with Kylie Gelabert and Ella Pierpont each scoring twice to cut the deficit to two.

But Davis put the bow on her epic performance, scoring two insurance goals to give the Braves the win.