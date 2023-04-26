BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Caroline Smith netted the game-winning goal for Pittsford with just over six minutes remaining as the Panthers took down Brighton 6-4.

The Bruins were down 4-2 midway through the second half until Elise Murphy scored to put Brighton within one, followed by an Ireland Mistretta free-position goal with seven minutes remaining to tie it up.

Pittsford got position and Smith scored on a free-position shot just a minute later to give the Panthers the lead once again. Ellie Bergin put the game away, scoring with two minutes remaining to secure the win.

Bergin led all scorers with four goals, while Smith and Dylan Madigan each had one for the Panthers. Lucy Lederman, Murphy, Mistretta, and Sidonie Murphy each netted a goal for Brighton

Pittsford (7-3) bounced back from a one-goal loss to Canandaigua on Monday and will get a week off before they host Schroeder on Wednesday, May 3rd. Brighton (3-5) will try and bounce back as they travel to Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday, May 29th.