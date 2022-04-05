PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The defending Class A sectional champions began their season with a convincing 9-5 win over Irondequoit.

Early into the action, Ella Wilmot got the Panthers on the board first. Less than two minutes later, Ella Brennan scored a spectacular goal where she made her defender fall to tie the game up at 1.

With nine minutes to go in the half, Izzy Geesler found the back of the net for the Eagles to take a 2-1 lead. Shortly thereafter, Caroline Smith answered with a goal of her own to make it 2-2. As the first half was winding down, Ellie Bergin picked up where she left off on the hardwood and scored to make it 3-2 heading into the half.

The Panthers stepped on the gas in the second half outscoring the Eagles 6-3.

Pittsford (1-0) will go on the road and take on Victor on Wednesday, April 6th. Irondequoit will have their home opener against Thomas the same evening.