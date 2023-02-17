Class A Quarterfinals

(4) Pittsford 4, (5) Penfield 2

A third-period goal and a clutch save powered the Panthers into the Class A semifinals.

Pittsford took a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Will Masaschi and Cole Mann, coming just 80 seconds apart.

Penfield answered with four seconds left in the period as Sean Walsh found Travis Bush in front on the power play to make it 2-1 after the first period.

The Patriots got things even midway through the second period as Reece Holenbeck poked in a loose puck in the crease to make it 2-2 heading to the third.

With 13 minutes left in the game, Logan Wood’s point shot was redirected by Lucas Procious into the back of the net, giving Pittsford the lead back 3-2.

The score remained that way into the final minute when Penfield had a great chance to send the game to overtime. However, Aden Brown came up with the clutch save to secure the win. Brady McMahon added an empty-net goal to make it a 4-2 final.

Pittsford will play McQuaid in the semifinals, who took down Spartan Hockey in their quarterfinals matchup. The game will be played on Wednesday, February 22nd at 7:15 p.m. at Rochester Ice Arena.

Class B Quarterfinals

(5) Canandaigua 5, (4) Thomas 3

Jacob Benne’s game-winning goal with four minutes remaining gave Canandaigua a hard-fought victory over the defending Class B champs.

After a scoreless first period, Canandaigua took off, scoring three goals in the first 10:02 of the second period. Jed Smith, Henry Van Laeken, and DJ Spychalski scored for the Braves, while Jack Burns netted a goal for Thomas during that run to make the score 3-1 midway through the period.

Just over a minute later, the Titans got within one as Mike Swartzenberg found Nick Gruttadauria all alone in front as the game went into the third period at 3-2.

With 13 minutes left, playing four-on-four Jason Tucker drove in hard on the net and tapped it over to Ethan Stappenbeck who scored on a wide-open net to tie the game at 3.

It took until four minutes left in regulation for the Braves to find the game-winning goal. The Titans attempted to clear the puck, but Tyler Shuler stopped it at the point. He fired it towards the net, where Benne was parked waiting with wide eyes. A quick move in front beat the goalie and Canandiauga took the lead.

Brody Spinosa added an empty netter with five seconds left for good measure.

Canandaigua will take on Churchville-Chili in the semifinals, who earned a bye as the top seed in Class B. The game will be held at Scottsville Ice Arena on Tuesday, February 21st.