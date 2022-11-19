Class AA: Christian Brothers Academy 27 (II), Pittsford 6

Riddled by injury throughout the year, the Panthers season came to an end Friday night against a tough Christian Brothers Academy squad.

Nathan Rodi scored the first and only points of the game for Pittsford with an 18-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead. However, from there the game turned into the Donald Jones show.

The CBA quarterback scored three consecutive touchdowns in the second and third quarter to effectively put the game out of reach.

The game was ended with 5:29 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an on-field altercation.

Class A: Niskayuna (II) 14, Canandaigua 7

In a low scoring affair, the Braves could not muster up enough points against a stingy Niskayuna defense in the state quarterfinals.

Niskayuna scored on both the opening drive of the game and the first series out of halftime to go up 14-0. The Braves had five drives end on turnover on downs including three in the red zone alone.

The Canandaigua offense could not find the end zone until Drew Williamee connected with Tysheed Crockton on a 62-yard pitch and catch to make it a 14-7 ball game. However, it was too little too late.

In the final game of his high school career, Crockton finished with 157 total yards and a touchdown.