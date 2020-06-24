1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Pittsford brothers and lifelong teammates will forge new paths in college football

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WSYR) — Clyde Williams and Caleb Arena began playing flag football together when they were six years old, and have been teammates ever since.

Williams and his twin sister Claudia were adopted into the Arena family in 2017, and the longtime Pittsford football teammates became brothers. Arena and Williams will both be playing college football next year, but won’t be teammates for the first time in over a decade.

“It’s really weird to see,” said Arena. “Clyde obviously has met up with a few other Hobart kids and started training with them, and it’s really weird to think I’m not doing that with him.”

Neither brother is leaving Western New York: Williams is off to play at Hobart and Arena is heading to the University at Buffalo. Throughout quarantine, they have been motivating each other to stay in playing shape by lifting every morning at 5 a.m., doing in-home workouts, and running.

The former Panthers football players are joining rosters with familiar faces. Isaiah Cotton is going to Hobart with Williams this fall, while Arena joins the Pittsford to UB pipeline.

“I feel like it’s going to make it a little easier,” said Williams. “We can always see each other when we go home and FaceTime, but to have a friend you can see on a daily basis and talk to, that’s going to help.” 

Hobart and UB are only 103 miles away from each other, an hour and forty minute straight shot down I-90 West. They plan on visiting each other as frequently as their football schedules will allow it, but will be cheering for each other from afar.

“I’m going to be proud of him as a player and a person he’ll become at UB,” said Williams.

“I can definitely say I’m going to be Clyde’s biggest fan over our four years of college,” said Arena.

