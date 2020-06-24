Pittsford brothers and lifelong teammates will forge new paths in college football

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Clyde Williams and Caleb Arena began playing flag football together when they were six years old, and have been teammates ever since.

Williams and his twin sister Claudia were adopted into the Arena family in 2017, and the longtime Pittsford football teammates became brothers. Arena and Williams will both be playing college football next year, but won’t be teammates for the first time in over a decade.

“It’s really weird to see,” said Arena. “Clyde obviously has met up with a few other Hobart kids and started training with them, and it’s really weird to think I’m not doing that with him.”

Neither brother is leaving Western New York: Williams is off to play at Hobart and Arena is heading to the University at Buffalo. Throughout quarantine, they have been motivating each other to stay in playing shape by lifting every morning at 5 a.m., doing in-home workouts, and running.

The former Panthers football players are joining rosters with familiar faces. Isaiah Cotton is going to Hobart with Williams this fall, while Arena joins the Pittsford to UB pipeline.

“I feel like it’s going to make it a little easier,” said Williams. “We can always see each other when we go home and FaceTime, but to have a friend you can see on a daily basis and talk to, that’s going to help.”

Hobart and UB are only 103 miles away from each other, an hour and forty minute straight shot down I-90 West. They plan on visiting each other as frequently as their football schedules will allow it, but will be cheering for each other from afar.

“I’m going to be proud of him as a player and a person he’ll become at UB,” said Williams.

“I can definitely say I’m going to be Clyde’s biggest fan over our four years of college,” said Arena.