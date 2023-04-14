Panthers score five unanswered goals in the second quarter

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — In a potential sectional playoff preview, Pittsford knocked off previously undefeated Penfield 9-6 on Thursday night.

The Patriots jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first quarter. However, Pittsford rallied scoring five straight goals in the second quarter to take a 6-2 lead into halftime.

Behind a stifling defense led by goalie Nolan Deehan, the Panthers never relinquished the lead.

Avery Valenti led the way for Pittsford with four goals while three-sport star athlete Jackson Green found the back of the net twice. Ben Steingass, Rex Kesselring, and Luke Fliss also scored for the Panthers.

In their next outing, Pittsford (5-1) will host Irondequoit on Tuesday, April 18th at 5 pm. Penfield (4-1) will look to turn things around against at home West Genesee on Saturday, April 15th.