PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After faltering early in the fourth quarter, Pittsford rebounded to take down Syracuse’s Christian Brothers Academy 9-8 and stay undefeated.

The Panthers led 8-5 heading into the fourth quarter, but CBA responded with the next three goals, tying the game up with 7:37 remaining in the game.

Pittsford recovered and with just under four minutes left in the game, Ben Steingass found Ian Erskine cutting in front who fired a bounce shot in for the game-winner.

CBA had a chance to score with less than a minute to play but was unable to get a quality shot attempt off.

Rex Kesselring led the Panthers with three goals, with Avery Valenti scoring a pair. Erskine, Anthony DeMeo, Luke Fliss, and Steingass each scored a goal. Nolan Deehan made eleven saves in net.

Pittsford (3-0) will play its first road game of the season on Thursday, April 6th when they take on Fayetteville-Manlius.