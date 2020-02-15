Pittford boys swimming sets Section V record with 18 Class A wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Friday’s historic night was eighteen years in the making for the Pittsford swim program. The boys solidified their legacy in the Section V history books, winning their eighteenth straight Class A championship with a score of 512.5.

The Panthers won seven events on the night, including senior Liam Murphy’s 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle wins.

Murphy led off the 400 freestyle relay with junior Carson Rehkopf, senior Callum O’Neil and Mortimer that won with a time of 3:09.30, a full two seconds faster than the previous Section V Class A meet time. He also participated in the 200 medley relay, which broke a Section V and meet record.

The girls team won their eighteenth straight Class A title this fall.