Perry and Lyons win close ones to reach sectional championship

(1) Lyons 62, (5) Geneseo 60

Lyons survived a half-court heave to defeat Geneseo 62-60.

The Lions controlled the first half, leading 20-11 after the first and 38-26 after the second quarter.

Their lead extended to as much as 15 midway through the third, but Geneseo closed the gap to 10 by the end of the quarter and trailed 51-41 heading into the fourth.

Geneseo continued to chip away and trailed 56-52 with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter. However, Lyons never lost the lead and led wire-to-wire.

The Lions would lead 62-60 on the free-throw line, missed, and Geneseo corralled the rebound. But a half-court heave never had a chance and Lyons advanced to their third-straight sectional title game.

Horace Betts IV led the Lions with 18 points. Adam Wright scored 34 points for Geneseo, 22 in the second half.

(2) Perry 63, (6) Alexander 56

Perry rallied from a ten-point halftime deficit to beat Alexander 63-56 in the Class C2 semifinal nightcap at Bloomfield High School.

Alexander still led by a point after the third, but Perry opened the fourth quarter on a 17-7 run to take control.

Perry is now 17-5 while the Yellowjackets closed their season at 13-10.

The C2 championship game between Perry and Lyons is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.