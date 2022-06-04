WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A scoreless fourth quarter doomed the Penn Yan boys lacrosse team in their Far West Regional matchup as they fall 12-11 to Akron.

Trailing 6-4 at the half, the Mustangs stormed ahead in a high-scoring third quarter to lead 11-9.

The Mustangs led 11-10 with 2:30 to play but following a timeout, Akron’s Travis Fry faked a shot and fed it to Braley Abrams who buried it into the back of the net to tie the game up at 11.

With just over a minute later, Dayton Ruppel made a save on a Penn Yan shot and got the ball to Fry who took it coast-to-coast and again dished it to Abrams for the game-winning goal.

“It’s an incredible moment for our program. We pulled this off in 2017 and we set some goals this year. We had a young roster but we still weren’t really sure where we were going but we still kept the same goal,” Akron head coach Gary Sundown said. “We really wanted to play Penn-Yan. Respects, but we beat them on the field. Incredible game by these guys.”

“We just made sure we played smart and kept our heads and didn’t get too down on ourselves,” Akron senior Travis Fry said.

“We’ve been there before, we know how to fight back, we know we’re better than what we were, but we got it,” Akron sophomore Braley Abrams said.

Fairport, Canandaigua head to state semifinals

Bobby Cameron and Kyle Gould each scored three goals to power Fairport into the state semifinals with a 17-4 win over Clarence.

The Red Raiders led 6-0 after the first quarter, 9-1 at halftime, and 14-2 after the third quarter leaving no doubts about the contest. Fairport will take on Baker (III) in the state semifinals on Wednesday, June 8th at 4:00 p.m at SUNY Cortland.

Canandaigua won a low-scoring affair against Hamburg 6-5 to push the Braves into the state semifinals. Hamburg had a chance to tie with just seconds remaining, but the Bulldog shot ringed off the goalpost.

Canandaigua will take on powerhouse West Genesee in the state semis later in the day on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Pal-Mac fell 10-4 to Lake Shore in their regional matchup, ending their season with a 15-2 record.