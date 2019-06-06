Penn Yan bounced from state tourney

Dylan Lyons scored five times to lead Lafayette over Penn Yan in a Class D semifinal Wednesday evening at Cicero-North Syracuse high school.

The Lancers put Penn Yan in a 4-0 hole early, but the Mustangs dug out led by Connor Fingar’s four goals. The lead was down to 7-5 at the half.

However, Penn Yan mustered only one goal after the break and Lafayette scored five in the fourth quarter to salt the game away.

Clay Kinyoun, Ayden Mowry and Devon Gerhardt also scored for the Mustangs, who ended their season at 14-7.