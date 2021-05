Gage Ziehl might be someone baseball fans will see plenty in the not too distant future.

The Miami commit had himself a pretty good week for the Penfield Patriots.

He homered twice and drove in six runs. That includes the only RBI in a 1-0 win last Tuesday. He also got the win on the mound after a five inning, three hit, ten strikeout performance in a 2-1 victory over a very strong McQuaid team.

Penfield went 5-1 for the week behind Ziehl and that’s enough to make him Player of the Week.