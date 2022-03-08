The Smith brothers are believed to be the first African Americans to win Monroe County player of the year for hockey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield hockey team had a historic season obtaining 20 wins this year which are the most in school history. One of the main reasons for that record is the superb play of senior forward Sean Smith.

Smith led the Patriots to the Class A sectional title game and had the most goals on the team with 20. For his efforts he was named Monroe County’s player of the year.

“Sean was a special athlete,” said Penfield head coach Nathan Miller. “I’ve been coaching 14 years you don’t get too many Sean Smith’s. Easy to call his name and put him on the ice because you know he’s going to do the right thing for the team day in and day out.”

This is the second consecutive year that a member of the Smith family has won the award. His older brother, Chris Smith, Jr. was given the honors last year and helped lead Penfield since the program began in 1972.

The Smith brothers are believed to have been the first African Americans to ever win the award.

“It was great to just keep it in the family back to back,” said Sean Smith. “And to be like you said the first African Americans to ever get it.”

“I’ve been very fortunate to work with the Smith family for five years,” said Miller. “Both are just special kids. You know great young men.”

Chris Smith, Sr., the father of the star hockey duo, had a decorated youth hockey career as well. Smith, Jr. stills holds the point record for Mendon high school and later on went to SUNY Geneseo where is still the all-time leading scorer.

“He always pushed me to get better,” said Sean Smith. “He always taught me tricks and stuff. Basically everything to make me a better player.”

When asked what kind of legacy and impact did he hope to have left at Penfield, Sean had a simple answer.

“I just hope looking back that everyone can just say Sean Smith was a great person, a great player and they loved to watch me,” said Sean Smith.

Sean will continue his athletic career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he will play lacrosse.