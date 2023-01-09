PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Our latest Player of the Week is surging for one of the top teams in the area.

Penfield’s Grace Alexander scored 27 points on Friday as the Patriots knocked off Fairport in a marquee matchup.

She also scored 22 on Tuesday in a win over Thomas and has scored 20 or more in four straight games.

Alexander is averaging 15.8 points per game this season and has formed a dangerous duo with fellow senior guard Jackie Funk, tallying 19.4 points per game.

Penfield is 9-1 on a six-game winning streak and is ranked 17th in Class in the latest NYSSWA rankings, though they will certainly rise in this week’s edition.