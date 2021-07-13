Penfield’s Gage Ziehl selected by the Chicago Cubs

The Class AA star pitcher heard his name called in the 11th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Chicago Cubs selected Penfield’s Gage Ziehl 334th overall in the 11th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

The Patriots star pitcher finished his high school baseball career on a high note. The University of Miami commit was named the Section V Class AA Player of the Year to the Prep Baseball Report NYS Player of the Year after leading Penfield to its first sectional title since 2012.

He finished the season with an ERA of 0.17, allowing one run on ten hits during his 5-0 starting record, a save, and scored five home runs.

Ziehl is Penfield’s third player in program history to be selected in the MLB Draft, and the first since University at Buffalo’s Jason Kanzler in 2013.