Penfield wins sectional final rematch 9-2

Penfield's Owen Fox two first period goals got the ball rolling in the Patriots' 9-2 win

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — In their first meeting since last season’s Class B sectional final, Penfield jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they defeated Churchville-Chili 9-2.

Penfield took a 4-0 lead into the second period behind two goals from Owen Fox. Jacob Weiss also added two goals for the Patriots.

Neil Burke and Sean Smith both had one goal and two assists for Penfield. Angelo Latore scored a goal as well.

Penfield moved to 10-1-1 on the season while Churchville-Chili dropped to 7-7-1. The two teams will meet again next Saturday, January 29th at Webster Ice Arena.

The Patriots are now in Class A so they will not meet up in sectionals this season.