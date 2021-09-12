Penfield wins intense soccer battle, Mercy and Schroeder play to tie

Penfield 2, Fairport 1

Both teams entered undefeated but only the Patriots remained that way as they won a thriller Saturday night on their home turf.

After a scoreless first half, after a free-kick was saved by the Red Raider keeper, Jack Walsh heeled in a pass from Danny Gregory for the first goal in the 44th minute.

In the 57th minute, Gibson Spector scored a controversial goal as he shot in a header from Shane McMillan. McMillan’s header went high to the crossbar and may have hit the football field goal post. However, the refs kept the ball in play and Spector was the benefactor.

The Red Raiders quickly answered with 20 minutes left in the game when Garrett Kucera scored off a corner set-piece to make it a one-goal game.

Fairport got several great chances to tie it up, but Josh Robinson was up to the task in the Patriot net to secure the victory.

Penfield moves to 4-0 with the win while Fairport falls to 3-1.

Mercy 1, Webster Schroeder 1 OT

On a windy afternoon in Rochester, neither team could pull away as the Monarchs and Warriors played to a tight 1-1 draw.

Ella Dossier of Schroeder broke a scoreless tie late in the first half off of a long free-kick from Kendall Brown.

Early in the second half, Carolina D’Anza redirected in an Olivia Morey corner kick to tie it at 1.

Each team had good chances to break the tie in regulation and overtime, but neither team would prevail. Megan Fry made six saves in net for Schroeder, with Ellie Ockrin tallying four in relief after Fry left with an injury. Molly Maxwell made three saves for the Monarchs.