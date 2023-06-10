BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield Patriots became the first flag football champions in Section V history when they took down Thomas 31-6.

The Patriots looked dominant from start to finish as they held a 18-6 lead at halftime. The Penfield defense tightened up in the second half not as they pitched a shutout in the final 25 minutes of play.

Mikaya Mrzywka threw three touchdown passes for Penfield while Molly Brown also ran in for a score.

Canisteo-Greenwood claimed the first-ever Class B sectional title later in the day after defeating Batavia 20-0. Penfield and Canisteo-Greenwood will meet on Sunday for the right to advance to the state regional game on June 12th.