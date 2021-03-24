                                                                                                                         
March 27 2021 02:40 pm

Penfield volleyball tops Victor in Remembrance Match

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Patriots shined at the Mary Cappellino Remembrance Match, defeating the Blue Devils 3-0.

The sets were close, the first finishing 25-20, the second 25-23, and the third 27-25.

Penfield started in control of the first set, leading 7-0 before Victor scored its first point. The game then went back-and-forth, with the Patriots taking control in the end. The second set began in a much more balanced fashion, with Victor leading 5-3 early.

The Mary Cappellino Remembrance Match was hosted in honor of a Penfield native, who passed away unexpectedly from heart disease in 2018. Funds raised from the match were donated to the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss