Penfield volleyball tops Victor in Remembrance Match

The Patriots shined at the Mary Cappellino Remembrance Match, defeating the Blue Devils 3-0.

The sets were close, the first finishing 25-20, the second 25-23, and the third 27-25.

Penfield started in control of the first set, leading 7-0 before Victor scored its first point. The game then went back-and-forth, with the Patriots taking control in the end. The second set began in a much more balanced fashion, with Victor leading 5-3 early.

The Mary Cappellino Remembrance Match was hosted in honor of a Penfield native, who passed away unexpectedly from heart disease in 2018. Funds raised from the match were donated to the American Heart Association.