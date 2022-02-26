Girls Basketball

Class AA Quarterfinals

(3) Penfield 56, (6) Mercy 44

After trailing 36-34 later in the third quarter, the Patriots busted off a 13-0 run to push past the Monarchs and advance to the semifinals.

The Monarchs overcame a slow start and outscored Penfield 21-11 in the second quarter to take a 23-22 lead at the half.

Penfield got in front 33-27, but Mercy went on a 9-1 run to move in front.

That’s when Grace Alexander and Penfield took over. Alexander scored on a putback just before the end of the quarter to take a 38-36 into the fourth where the Patriots continued their run.

Alexander’s three-pointer with 3:45 left in the game capped off the run to make it 47-36, ending the game for all intents and purposes.

Libby McDonough led the Monarchs with 20 points in the losing effort while Karli Harnischfeger scored ten.

Penfield will take on Fairport in the semifinals, who beat SOTA 97-36. The Red Raiders won both matchups in the regular season, winning 66-49 and 34-26. The game will take place Wednesday, March 2nd at 5:00 p.m. at Sutherland.

(4) Victor 49, (5) Hilton 45

Tied at 30 heading into the fourth quarter, Victor surged ahead in the fourth to win their quarterfinal matchup against the Cadets.

The Blue Devils scored the first five points of the quarter and started the frame on a 12-6 run to take a 42-36 lead with 2:35 remaining. Hilton got it within three points in the final seconds, but they could not muster up any magic.

Ella Clark led the way for Hilton with 21 points in the losing effort while Mallory Heise scored eleven.

(1) Bishop Kearney 91, (8) Rush-Henrietta 29

The Lady Kings score the first 15 points of the game and never looked back as they dominated the Royal Comets to move on to the semifinals.

Three players scored over 20 points for Kearney, with Klarissa Goode tallying 24, Kaia Goode netting 23, and Amaia Jackson scoring 22 points. Caydence Hadley had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds while Aniya Rowe had nine points and twelve rebounds.

Bishop Kearney will take on Victor in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

Class C3 Quarterfinals

(6) Lyndonville 55, (3) Harley Allendale Columbia 41

Lyndonville stormed back from a five-point halftime deficit to win by 14 points and hand the Wolves just their third loss of the season.

Trailing 28-23 at the half, the Tigers scored the first eight points of the third to take a 31-28 lead. Lyndonville led 37-30 after the third quarter and opened the fourth on a 10-1 run to put the game out of reach.

Lyndonville will look for another upset as they take on second-seeded York, who improved their record to 18-3 with a 49-32 win over Cal-Mum on Saturday afternoon. The semifinal matchup is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1st.