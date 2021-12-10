Girls Basketball- Penfield 76, Schroeder 46

The defending Class AA champs Penfield girls exploded in the second half to down Schroeder 76-46.

The Patriots led at the half 29-18. However, a three point barrage led by Grace Alexander extended the Penfield lead to 52-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Jackie Funk led the Patriots with 20 points. Grace Alexander added 15 points while Kennedy Cone pitched in 13 points. Mariah Watkins of Schroeder led all scorers with 26 points.

Penfield’s next game will be a showdown against Mendon at their place on Tuesday, December 14th. Schroeder drops to 1-2 on the season and will go on the road to face Irondequoit Tuesday, December 14th.

Boys Basketball- Sutherland 76, Wilson 43

Sutherland boys basketball dominated the first quarter 23-4 en route to 76-43 win over Wilson.

Suthlerland moves to 2-0 on the year and their next game will be at Arcadia on Wednesday, December 15th. Wilson will face Monroe at home on Wednesday, December 15th in their next game.